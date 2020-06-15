Lincoln City Council enacts hate-crime ordinance, calls law 'the most American thing we can do'

Calling it a constitutional signal of Lincoln's values, City Council members unanimously enacted a city hate-crime ordinance outlawing offenses committed to intimidate someone.
The so-called hate-intimidation ordinance makes commission of a city crime, such as vandalism, an additional crime if the perpetrator meant to intimidate someone based on race, color, religion, physical or mental disability, national origin, age, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proposed the ordinance as demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd began across the U.S., but her administration drafted it to respond to incidents of hate and bias against members of the Jewish community and Asian American residents in Lincoln earlier this year, she said.
In emails and during public hearing testimony, the ordinance drew public criticism as seeking to punish people for what they think. Some of those who testified, concerned about police interactions with minorities, also worried it would add another law that could be disproportionately enforced against minorities.
But several council members defended the ordinance as constitutional and said it didn't restrict the freedom of speech protecting even hateful messages in this country.
"This is what's best for our community, and it sends one great message to the next generation that we will not tolerate hate," Councilman James Michael Bowers said.
City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said nothing in the ordinance would criminalize acts of potentially intimidating, but legal, speech, such as when someone waves a Ku Klux Klan flag around in public.
Instead, the ordinance adds a second offense to incidents already criminalized, he said.
Bill Austin, who served as Lincoln's city attorney from 1979 to 1999, wrote the council, concerned the ordinance is simply un-American.
"This ordinance, like similar ordinances and statutes, goes down the slippery slope of proscribing thought," Austin said in his letter. "Apparently for some, it is not enough that, if a person of any race, creed or color is assaulted, the perpetrator is subject to the criminal law. Now we need to delve, not into intent, but motive."
Councilman Roy Christensen, who said he was worried about a court challenge and concerned about the ordinance's wide scope, sought to amend it to limit it to incidents where the underlying crime was an assault, disturbance of the peace or destruction of property.
And his change would make it an enhancement of punishment for the existing criminal statute, not a separate offense, said Christensen, a Republican.
But Councilwoman Jane Raybould said the language of Christensen's proposal would prohibit the city from enforcing acts meant to intimidate groups of people.
The amendment failed on a party line vote led by the Democratic majority of the officially nonpartisan council.
"We’re way beyond when we should have done this," said Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who noted hate crimes have been on the books since 1968. "I'm glad we're doing this today."
In Washington's view, the ordinance doesn't restrict the right of anyone to speak their mind.
"Even if it is hateful, you may say anything you want," she said. "But what (the ordinance) also says is that each and every person that lives in this country is valuable, has the right to exist, has the right to be themselves, free of intimidation. And that's why it is the most American thing we can do."
