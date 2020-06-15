Lincoln City Council enacts hate-crime ordinance, calls law 'the most American thing we can do'

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said nothing in the ordinance would criminalize acts of potentially intimidating, but legal, speech, such as when someone waves a Ku Klux Klan flag around in public.

Instead, the ordinance adds a second offense to incidents already criminalized, he said.

Bill Austin, who served as Lincoln's city attorney from 1979 to 1999, wrote the council, concerned the ordinance is simply un-American.

"This ordinance, like similar ordinances and statutes, goes down the slippery slope of proscribing thought," Austin said in his letter. "Apparently for some, it is not enough that, if a person of any race, creed or color is assaulted, the perpetrator is subject to the criminal law. Now we need to delve, not into intent, but motive."

Councilman Roy Christensen, who said he was worried about a court challenge and concerned about the ordinance's wide scope, sought to amend it to limit it to incidents where the underlying crime was an assault, disturbance of the peace or destruction of property.

And his change would make it an enhancement of punishment for the existing criminal statute, not a separate offense, said Christensen, a Republican.