Lincoln City Council chair enters not guilty plea to DUI, negligent driving

Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward filed a written not-guilty plea Friday, waiving an arraignment set in the afternoon on DUI and negligent driving charges related to a crash last month.

She hasn't yet been set for trial on the misdemeanors.

“Ms. Ward entered a not guilty plea to allow me sufficient time to investigate the unusual circumstances of the occurrence,” said her attorney, Vince Powers.

On the night of June 21, Ward was hospitalized for her injuries and police later ticketed her after she crashed her car into a parked Chevy Blazer and a tree in west Lincoln less than a block from her home, according to the police department.

Ward, 63, had been westbound on Surfside Drive when she struck the SUV and continued down the street before striking the tree, police said.

Police said officers who responded discovered evidence of alcohol use and conducted a blood draw. Her blood alcohol content was .114, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to the police report, Ward told investigators she had two glasses of wine at dinner that night and said she is prone to seizures. Investigators said she was under the influence and "ill" when she crashed.

First elected to the council in 2019, Ward represents District 4, which includes northwest Lincoln. The seat is up for reelection next year.

Ward, a Democrat, is a consultant with her own business, offering services in the areas of advocacy, governmental affairs and community outreach to a variety of clients representing seniors and veterans.