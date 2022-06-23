Lincoln City Council chair cited for DUI after Tuesday night crash, police say

Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward was hospitalized with "suspected serious injuries" and later ticketed for DUI and negligent driving after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle Tuesday night in west Lincoln, according to the police department.

The crash happened less than a block away from Ward's home around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, when Lincoln Police responded to the 2000 block of Surfside Drive, near Capitol Beach, where they found Ward's 2009 Toyota Corolla had crashed into a tree, the department said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Ward to a local hospital for lower-leg injuries sustained in the crash, which investigators suspected to be serious, according to the motor vehicle crash report.

Ward, 63, had been eastbound on Surfside Drive when she struck a parked vehicle, left the roadway and struck a mailbox before colliding with the tree, according to crash report.

Officers "discovered evidence" of alcohol use and conducted a blood draw, the results of which are pending, the police department said Tuesday morning in response to a Journal Star inquiry about the incident.

Ward's heavily damaged Toyota was towed from the scene.

An area resident told investigators a camera on his house showed Ward's vehicle traveling at "well above" the posted speed limit of 25 mph when she lost control of the Toyota and wrecked, according to the crash report.

Ward told investigators she had two glasses of wine at dinner Tuesday night and said she is prone to seizures, according to the report. Investigators noted Ward was under the influence and "ill" when she crashed, according to the report.

She said she did not remember anything about the crash, investigators noted.

Ward, the council's chairperson, did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Tom Beckius, the vice chairman, issued a statement on behalf of the other council members.

"The Lincoln City Council is aware of Councilwoman Ward’s accident on Tuesday night," Beckius said. "Our primary concern at this time is her health and well-being. We wish our colleague and friend well as she recovers.”

First elected to the council in 2019, Ward represents District 4 which includes northwest Lincoln. The seat would be up for re-election next year.

Ward, a Democrat, is a consultant with her own business, offering services in the areas of advocacy, governmental affairs and community outreach to a variety of clients representing seniors and veterans.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

