Lincoln Children's Museum cancels drag queen story hour event following threats
Lincoln Children's Museum cancels drag queen story hour event following threats

  • Updated
Sculpture of child

Sculpture of child is at the Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St.

 LJS file photo

A drag queen story hour event that was scheduled at the Lincoln Children's Museum was canceled after an "overwhelming number of threats of violence" against organizers with both the museum and OutNebraska, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

The children's museum announced the change in an Instagram post Monday evening after both organizers faced intense backlash  some of which came in the form of death threats, according to the post. 

The flood of threats that ultimately forced the organizations to cancel the private event  which was slated to occur Saturday after businesses hours and was unaffiliated with the museum's own programming  prompted Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to issue a statement Tuesday morning.

“Playing politics with people’s lives is never acceptable," the mayor said in the written statement. "Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children's Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city.”

In its Instagram post, the museum noted the event's cancellation "breaks our heart," noting that threats of violence were hurled from members of the Lincoln community.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the department first fielded a report from the Children's Museum on Sunday, and an investigation into the threats is ongoing.

By Monday afternoon, the event had been called off. Bonkiewicz said the department did not advise the museum to cancel the event and is serving only in an investigative role. 

Bonkiewicz declined to describe what form the threats came in, whether they were social media posts, emails or phone calls, though he said the threats caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled gathering.

It's unclear if any citations have been issued or arrests have been made in connection to the threats. Citing the ongoing investigation, Bonkiewicz said he couldn't divulge further details.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

