Lincoln Children's Museum cancels drag queen story hour event following threats

In its Instagram post, the museum noted the event's cancellation "breaks our heart," noting that threats of violence were hurled from members of the Lincoln community.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the department first fielded a report from the Children's Museum on Sunday, and an investigation into the threats is ongoing.

By Monday afternoon, the event had been called off. Bonkiewicz said the department did not advise the museum to cancel the event and is serving only in an investigative role.

Bonkiewicz declined to describe what form the threats came in, whether they were social media posts, emails or phone calls, though he said the threats caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled gathering.

It's unclear if any citations have been issued or arrests have been made in connection to the threats. Citing the ongoing investigation, Bonkiewicz said he couldn't divulge further details.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

