Lincoln business owner tracked stolen car, led police to suspect, authorities say

A Lincoln businesses owner has recovered his briefly stolen vehicle and helped put the alleged thief behind bars after the owner tracked his Ford F-250's location and guided police to the suspect, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the owner of TDK Lawn Care, 1432 High Street, called police at 4:30 a.m. Thursday and reported the GPS tracker in his truck indicated the vehicle was leaving the business's parking lot.

Kocian said the business owner provided updates to dispatchers on the Ford's location, leading police to a traffic stop near 34th and Orwell streets, just south of Old Cheney Road.

After police stopped the truck, Tariq Simien fled from officers on foot, prompting officers to deploy a K9 unit to track the 22-year-old Lincoln man, Kocian said.

The dog led officers a few blocks north to small storage shed near 32nd and Shelley streets, where they found Simien, who had left a crowbar and sledge hammer in the truck, Kocian said.

Simien was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglar's tools, obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

