Lincoln burglars take $5,000 worth of vape products in break-in, police say

Employees arriving for work at Sj's Smoke Shop on Saturday morning found the business's glass storefront shattered and $5,000 worth of products missing, according to police.
LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said surveillance footage showed two parties, dressed in dark clothing, entering the store near 31st and O streets sometime early Saturday morning and making off with the products.
The break-in wasn't reported until employees arrived for work at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kocian said.
He said the broken window would cost the store around $5,000.
An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.