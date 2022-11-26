Lincoln brothers arrested after allegedly threatening residents, police say

A pair of Lincoln brothers were arrested and one is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening residents near Peter Pan Park on Thanksgiving, according to police.

Lincoln Police say that at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Daejon Collins, 28, and Daelin Collins, 25, both of Lincoln, pulled up to a residence on Overland Trail. They then exited their vehicle, ran up to residents and allegedly threatened them. Daelin had a gun, according to police.

The residents called the police with a description of the brothers' vehicle, and an officer in the area spotted the vehicle and made contact with the brothers, and arrested them.

Daelin was arrested in 2013 when he and two others were involved in a string of convenience store robberies in Lincoln. He pleaded no contest to two armed robbery charges, and was sentenced 1-5 years in prison. He was released on parole in Aug. 2015.

Daejon was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threats and criminal mischief, and Daelin was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, along with misdemeanor terroristic threats and criminal mischief. Daejon and Daelin were both booked into Lancaster county jail.