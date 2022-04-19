 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln bicyclist hospitalized after collision with car

An 18-year-old Lincoln man who was riding a bike was hospitalized Monday night after colliding with a vehicle near Bryan East Campus, according to police.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. Monday near South Cotner Boulevard and A Street, where the bicyclist collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck. 

Kocian said details about what led to the crash weren't available as of Tuesday morning.

The driver of the pickup was not taken into custody, Kocian said, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

