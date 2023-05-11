Rescue crews took a 14-year-old Lincoln boy to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike in southeast Lincoln on Wednesday, according to police.

The boy was riding his bike northwest on Deerwood Drive at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when he rode past the stop sign and into the lane of traffic at Elkcrest Drive, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

A 63-year-old man driving his Chevrolet Silverado southwest on Elkcrest Drive crashed into the boy as he entered the roadway, Vollmer said.

The man told police he didn't see the teen in time to brake, Lincoln Police Investigator Ty Denney said in a crash report detailing the incident.

A woman who had been driving behind the 14-year-old told police that the teen violated the stop sign in the moments before the crash, Denney said in a crash report.

The intersection, which is a block east of 56th Street and a few blocks north of Nebraska Parkway, is controlled only by stop signs on Deerwood Drive. The 63-year-old driver did not have a stop sign.

The woman who witnessed the crash estimated that the 63-year-old man was driving "no more than 25" mph in the moments before the crash, according to the report.

Police haven't issued any citations stemming from the crash, and investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, Vollmer said.

The 14-year-old boy, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash Wednesday morning, was hospitalized with what are thought to be serious injuries.

