Lincoln authorities warn of continued scams where callers pose as law enforcement

Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents not to fall for convincing fraud calls where scammers have posed as police officers and staff at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 67-year-old woman received a call Monday from a fraudster who claimed to be a member of the sheriff's office and told the woman she had two warrants out for her arrest after failing to appear for jury duty.

Vigil said the call was passed through multiple scammers, all claiming to be law enforcement members, including the Lincoln police chief, though the callers used fictitious names.

The imposters told the woman she owed fines totaling $1,800 and that she needed to pay the amount by purchasing loadable Green Dot debit cards from a local grocery chain, Vigil said.

Once the woman had purchased the cards, the scammers had her relay the card numbers and mail the physical cards to Lincoln Police, Vigil said.

"Legitimate law enforcement will never ask you to pay fines using this method," Vigil said.