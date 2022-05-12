Lincoln attorneys appointed to district court judgeships

Two Lincoln attorneys have been appointed to open judgeships — one in east central Nebraska and the other in southeast Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jason Bergevin, who has been working as an assistant Nebraska Attorney General in the criminal bureau since 2015, to be a district judge in the fifth judicial district, replacing Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke.

And he appointed David Barden of Adams, who has practiced law at Rembolt Ludtke in Lincoln since 2006 and became a partner in 2012, to be a district judge in the first judicial district, replacing Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson.

Steinke and Johnson both recently retired.

The first judicial district consists of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties.

The fifth judicial district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.

At the Attorney General's Office, Bergevin, 47, has assisted county attorneys across Nebraska with complex criminal prosecutions and grand jury investigations. He has prosecuted cases involving murder, kidnapping, child sexual assaults and motor vehicle homicides. And he has served as the legal advisor for multiple state agencies.

He also has served as a judge advocate in the United States Air Force since 2010, has been assigned to the Nebraska Air National Guard since 2016 and provided defense services to airmen as the area defense counsel from 2016-2019. Since 2019, he has advised commanders, processed administrative actions, and provided legal assistance to airmen in the role of deputy staff judge advocate.

Bergevin got his law degree from Western New England University School of Law in Massachusetts.

His practice has included municipal and governmental law, water law and civil litigation. He has served as city attorney and assistant city attorney to several Nebraska municipalities and has served as a special assistant Attorney General for the State of Nebraska in various lawsuits.

Bargen’s water law practice has included representing public power and irrigation districts in litigation involving water rights and related matters, natural resources districts on interbasin transfer permits and challenges to integrated management plans in contested hearings at the Department of Natural Resources, and advising on plans for water offset programs.

Bargen got his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he graduated with high distinction.

