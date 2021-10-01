Lincoln attorney suspended for misconduct

A Lincoln attorney on Friday was suspended from the practice of law for a year and a half over misconduct.

In a Nebraska Supreme Court decision Friday, the court said the violations arose from Gary Pearson charging and collecting excessive fees in several estate matters over a two-year period and making at least one false statement in court documents and to the client related to the excessive fees.

He also improperly maintained his trust account.

The office of the Counsel for Discipline filed formal charges against Pearson a year ago, which led to a hearing in April. The referee who heard the case said Pearson admitted many of the allegations, reluctantly, and "tended to minimize or explain away his conduct as error, oversight or carelessness."

Pearson, who has been a lawyer in Nebraska since 1976, had no prior disciplinary actions against him.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.