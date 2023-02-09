A judge Monday appointed a Lincoln-based criminal defense attorney to review the Lincoln Police Department's investigation into a break-in reported at the Nebraska Republican Party's headquarters last summer.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen tabbed Tim Noerrlinger to serve as a special prosecutor to review the department's investigation for "potential criminal violations" that may have occurred in the break-in.

A 2005 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law, Noerrlinger served as a criminal prosecutor for eight years in Otoe and Jefferson counties before becoming a defense attorney in 2013.

His appointment as the special prosecutor came days after Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon formally requested such a prosecutor to review the case, which began last July when Nebraska GOP officials reported a computer, a camera system, paperwork and files were stolen from the party’s headquarters at 1610 N St. in Lincoln.

The reported burglary occurred the same weekend as the party’s contentious state convention in Kearney, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party’s new chairman after delegates ousted Dan Welch, the longtime chairman, from the position.

LPD's investigation into the break-in "yielded no criminal offense that would support law enforcement action,” a department spokesman said this month.

But the party — now led by a grassroots faction following last summer's convention and subsequent exodus of the party establishment — hired Tom Nesbitt, the former superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, to independently investigate the break-in.

At a quarterly party meeting in Omaha last month, Nesbitt raised concerns about what he described as LPD’s refusal to release reports stemming from the agency’s investigation, according to live tweets of the meeting from the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a political action committee.

Now, Noerrlinger will review such reports to determine whether charges should be filed stemming from the break-in.

