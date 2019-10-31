A Lincoln attorney turned herself in Thursday morning on allegations that she took more than $60,000 from a developmentally disabled woman for whom she was a court-appointed guardian.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said the investigation into Christine Vanderford, 47, started with a tip to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in June 2017 that alleged financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Sands said Vanderford had been appointed by the court to serve as a 33-year-old woman’s guardian, but Health and Human Services found evidence to suggest she was writing herself checks and turned the case over to police in April 2018.
In October 2018, they served a search warrant at her office, Vanderford Law, looking for financial records and discovered she had taken $60,258 from the woman without authorization, Sands said.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Vanderford was jailed Thursday on suspicion of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft by deception, both felonies.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HENNING, ELIZABETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/04/1999 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:57:44 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: BAKER, ELMARENA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/23/1968 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:41:21 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: THULIN, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/23/1983 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:30:13 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: LEMASTER, ALEXIS Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/04/1989 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:24:10 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: KIRBY, EDWARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/04/1980 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:20:52 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HOING, DAWN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/13/1971 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:18:12 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: TRIMMER, ALYSON Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/24/1990 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 15:36:39 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: SACCA, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/02/1960 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 15:28:54 Charges: IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: KUOT, CHATIM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1988 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 14:53:23 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: BURNS, RONALD Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1971 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 14:25:18 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, DESSIVEE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 02/09/1990 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:45:23 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) ATTEMPT SEX OFFENDER REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F4) PRS REVOKED COUNTY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: KNAPPERT, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/24/1983 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:39:46 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HIBLER, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1989 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:00:15 Charges: MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT ACT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: POTWIN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/02/1982 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 12:03:42 Charges: DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: TRIBBLE, LEKENDRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/09/1996 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 01:05:30 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: BURNHAM, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/16/1984 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 23:07:52 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HARPHAM, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1994 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 21:17:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: MOSBY, TOMMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/11/1978 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 17:48:29 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: SHARP, JEREAMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1996 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 15:01:18 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 14:13:11 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JARVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/10/1983 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 12:15:18 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) QUICK AND SPEEDY TRIAL (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: SIMMONS, JEROME Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1969 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 11:35:55 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) BURGLARY (F2A) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: KUDRON, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/03/1991 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 09:25:59 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HOLOVICH, ALEXANDER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/27/1968 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 03:46:05 Charges: ARSON,3RD DEGUNDER $500 DAMAGE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: BULLION, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1982 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 01:21:57 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SPIT OR EXPECTORATE UPON ANOTHER PERSON (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-31-2019
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, SIERRA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 12/01/1990 Booking Time: 10/28/2019 / 17:31:16 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.