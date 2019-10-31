{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln attorney turned herself in Thursday morning on allegations that she took more than $60,000 from a developmentally disabled woman for whom she was a court-appointed guardian.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said the investigation into Christine Vanderford, 47, started with a tip to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in June 2017 that alleged financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Sands said Vanderford had been appointed by the court to serve as a 33-year-old woman’s guardian, but Health and Human Services found evidence to suggest she was writing herself checks and turned the case over to police in April 2018.

In October 2018, they served a search warrant at her office, Vanderford Law, looking for financial records and discovered she had taken $60,258 from the woman without authorization, Sands said.

Vanderford was jailed Thursday on suspicion of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft by deception, both felonies.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments