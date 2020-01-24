You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln attorney faces new allegation she took money from 70-year-old woman
Lincoln attorney faces new allegation she took money from 70-year-old woman

Police on Thursday cited a Lincoln attorney with felony theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult for allegedly bilking a 70-year-old woman of more than $36,000.

Christina Vanderford, 47, already has a criminal case pending on similar allegations.

Officer Erin Spilker said the latest case started with a report Sept. 25, 2018, of a possible financial exploitation of a hospice resident at Tabitha Health. The woman, a relative of Vanderford’s, had an outstanding $53,000 bill for her care.

Spilker said Vanderford was the woman's power of attorney while she lived at Tabitha between May 30, 2012, and her death Nov. 16, 2018, but had failed to renew the woman's Medicaid application. On it, she would have been required to report all of her resources, including monthly Social Security benefit.

Vanderford

Christine Vanderford

Spilker alleged that between May 2014 and Aug. 31, 2018, Vanderford made 26 cash withdrawals, 61 money transfers and wrote herself four checks on the woman's account for a total of $36,813.

During the same time, she received $93,000 in Social Security benefits. Spilker said Vanderford only put $11,635 of the money toward her care.

In October, prosecutors charged Vanderford for allegedly taking more than $60,000 from a developmentally disabled woman for whom she was a court-appointed guardian. She is set for trial on that case next month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

Husker News