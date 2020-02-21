You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln attorney disbarred for misappropriating funds
A Lincoln attorney has been disbarred for misappropriating $37,000 from a trust.

Paul E. Galter didn’t contest the truth of the allegations in a grievance filed against him with the Counsel for Discipline and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law, according to a Nebraska Supreme Court order Friday.

The court accepted the surrender and ordered him disbarred effective immediately.

Nebraska Supreme Court logo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

