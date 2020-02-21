Lincoln attorney disbarred for misappropriating funds

A Lincoln attorney has been disbarred for misappropriating $37,000 from a trust.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul E. Galter didn’t contest the truth of the allegations in a grievance filed against him with the Counsel for Discipline and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law, according to a Nebraska Supreme Court order Friday.
The court accepted the surrender and ordered him disbarred effective immediately.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Lori Pilger
Public safety reporter
Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.