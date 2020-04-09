Lincoln area law enforcement seeing continued jump in mental health calls

Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a coronavirus update last week that the "challenges and uncertainty of this moment naturally impact people's mental health; and we're seeing that in some of the data that we routinely gather in the city."
Lincoln police said they had gotten 32% more mental health calls in the first three months of the year than they did in 2019.
"That's definitely not slowing down," Officer Erin Spilker said Thursday.
She said they've seen an increase in all calls that stem from mental health issues: attempted suicides, suicides, emergency protective custody cases, referrals to mental health services.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies are seeing the same thing. On Wednesday night, they were called out to a rural Agnew area about a 25-year-old man who was suicidal, stressed out about getting his hours cut and potentially losing his job.
He said they were able to resolve the situation without incident and get him the help that he needed.
"Unfortunately, these folks are as big a victims of COVID-19 as anyone else is that has the disease," Wagner said.
At a news conference April 2, Gaylor Baird said it's natural to feel stress, grief or worry during an emergency like this.
"Right now many of us are experiencing fears or worries about our own health or the health of the people we love, changes in appetite, energy and activity levels," she said.
The mayor said some are increasing their use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
"While this is a difficult time for all of us, it may be especially difficult for certain members of our community," Gaylor Baird said.
She said that can include seniors and other individuals at higher risk, children and teens who haven't been through anything like this, people on the front lines of the virus response and those who previously have experienced mental health challenges and problems with substance abuse.
But the mayor said there are many resources to help, including places like: CenterPointe, which has a helpline at 402-475-6695; the Mental Health Association's Keya House, which staffs a 24/7 Warm Line at 402-261-5959; Cedars, which has a hotline at 402-434-5437; The Bridge, which has a hotline at 402-477-3951; and Lutheran Family Services, which offers telehealth options for anyone needing counseling or behavioral health services remotely.
"We're a strong community, and we know how to heal people," Gaylor Baird said.
