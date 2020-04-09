Lincoln area law enforcement seeing continued jump in mental health calls

At a news conference April 2, Gaylor Baird said it's natural to feel stress, grief or worry during an emergency like this.

"Right now many of us are experiencing fears or worries about our own health or the health of the people we love, changes in appetite, energy and activity levels," she said.

The mayor said some are increasing their use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.

"While this is a difficult time for all of us, it may be especially difficult for certain members of our community," Gaylor Baird said.

She said that can include seniors and other individuals at higher risk, children and teens who haven't been through anything like this, people on the front lines of the virus response and those who previously have experienced mental health challenges and problems with substance abuse.

But the mayor said there are many resources to help, including places like: CenterPointe, which has a helpline at 402-475-6695; the Mental Health Association's Keya House, which staffs a 24/7 Warm Line at 402-261-5959; Cedars, which has a hotline at 402-434-5437; The Bridge, which has a hotline at 402-477-3951; and Lutheran Family Services, which offers telehealth options for anyone needing counseling or behavioral health services remotely.

"We're a strong community, and we know how to heal people," Gaylor Baird said.

