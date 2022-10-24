 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln apartment fire that injured 1 was likely intentionally set, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln apartment fire that broke out just before 1 p.m. Sunday and injured one woman who jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames was likely an act of arson, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the blaze and its cause remained under investigation Monday morning, but inspectors were collecting samples and working with the police department under the belief that the fire was intentionally set.

Rescue crews responded at 12:50 p.m. Sunday to the apartment building, 1535 F St., where they found black smoke billowing from the complex and the woman on the ground who had jumped from the second floor.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Her condition remained unclear Monday morning, Crist said.

The fire  which started in a central hallway, not in any specific apartment unit  caused $80,000 in structural damage and forced the residents of all 12 units to relocate, Crist said.

People are also reading…

Lancaster County deputies seize 13 pounds of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop, sheriff says
21-year-old man dies in one-vehicle crash near Tekamah
22-year-old ambushed, robbed of bike in north Lincoln, police say
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine counter-offensive: Couple serves together on Kherson frontline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News