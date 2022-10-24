Lincoln apartment fire that injured 1 was likely intentionally set, officials say

A Lincoln apartment fire that broke out just before 1 p.m. Sunday and injured one woman who jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames was likely an act of arson, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the blaze and its cause remained under investigation Monday morning, but inspectors were collecting samples and working with the police department under the belief that the fire was intentionally set.

Rescue crews responded at 12:50 p.m. Sunday to the apartment building, 1535 F St., where they found black smoke billowing from the complex and the woman on the ground who had jumped from the second floor.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Her condition remained unclear Monday morning, Crist said.

The fire — which started in a central hallway, not in any specific apartment unit — caused $80,000 in structural damage and forced the residents of all 12 units to relocate, Crist said.