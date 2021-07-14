Lincoln apartment fire displaces one resident; no injuries reported

A laundry room fire in a Lincoln apartment building displaced one resident on Tuesday evening, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said responders encountered heavy smoke and found the fire on the garden level of the three-story building near 19th and H streets at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Crist said it's still unclear what caused the fire. No one was injured in the incident, but a resident in the unit directly above the laundry room was displaced, Crist said.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.