Lincoln apartment fire displaces one resident; no injuries reported
A laundry room fire in a Lincoln apartment building displaced one resident on Tuesday evening, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said responders encountered heavy smoke and found the fire on the garden level of the three-story building near 19th and H streets at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Crist said it's still unclear what caused the fire. No one was injured in the incident, but a resident in the unit directly above the laundry room was displaced, Crist said. 

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. 

Husker News