Lincoln apartment fire caused by cigarette; building deemed dangerous, officials say

A fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a central-Lincoln apartment building Friday afternoon was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette, according to city officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said inspectors determined the cigarette was the culprit in the blaze, which originated on a third-story balcony at 1615 Garfield St. at around 2 p.m. Friday.

The building, which had been home to 12 apartment units, is uninhabitable and was deemed by city inspectors to be a "dangerous structure," according to a housing complaint sent to the property owner.

The apartment's owners have until Sept. 16 to secure the proper permits to either demolish or repair the building.