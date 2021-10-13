Lincoln apartment electrical fire causes $300,000 in damage, officials say

A second-floor apartment fire in south-central Lincoln on Tuesday caused $300,000 in damage and displaced every resident in the six-unit building, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the building near 10th and Washington streets shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, where they observed "heavy fire" emitting from a second-story bedroom window, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze, Crist said, though it had spread into the attic and living room areas of the apartment where it started.

Crist said city inspectors determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

All building residents had evacuated before crews arrived, Crist said. Neighboring apartment units were spared from the worst of the fire, though water and smoke damage affected multiple dwellings, Crist said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.