Lincoln agencies see policy shifts after Nebraska requires officers to intervene

Now, as many of the rest of the state's law enforcement agencies catch up, Stille said the department has introduced new polices this month after its annual review, adding a "bias by proxy" measure.

That update aims to prevent LPD officers from inheriting potential racial biases of a caller making a report to police. The measure directs officers to "use their critical decision-making skills drawing upon their training to assess whether there is criminal conduct."

"If there's somebody that calls in that has some type of bias — they're only calling in certain kids that look a certain way that are playing in the street — the police sort of inherit that bias when we show up," Stille said. "And automatically, people bristle, going 'Why are you here?'

"Before, our stance was that we would send law enforcement officers out there and then they would be in the best position to filter out whether or not this was a report made because of potential bias. Now, we're sort of empowering folks at all levels of the agency to recognize where we're getting that bias by proxy ... and perhaps not sending officers at all."