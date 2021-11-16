Lincoln 911 calls experiencing connection issues, police department says

Lincoln's emergency dispatch center is experiencing sporadic connectivity issues when fielding 911 calls from cellphones, according to the police department.

Residents seeking emergency services are still encouraged to dial 911 first, LPD announced in a Tuesday afternoon news release, but anyone who has trouble connecting to dispatchers should hang up and call 402-441-6000.

The police department is working with cell service providers to troubleshoot the issue, according to the news release, but it's unclear what's causing the sporadic problem.

This is a developing story. Check back at JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.