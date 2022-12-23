Lincoln 19-year-old accused of assaults of three girls

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is facing three felony charges for three girls' allegations of a sexual nature over a three-month period.
Police arrested Tyzel Wise on Thursday morning. Prosecutors since have charged with him first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault of child and felony child abuse.
In the affidavit for Wise's arrest, Lincoln Officer Scott Jarecke said the first happened in early October. A 12-year-old girl alleges Wise held down her arms, gave her a hickey and kissed her chest, all without her consent.
A month later, on Nov. 7, a 15-year-old girl alleged that Wise sexually assaulted her while they were watching a movie on a bed with other people in the room.
Jarecke said a 14-year-old girl alleges around Dec. 5 Wise pinned her down on a bathroom floor and started kissing her and sucking on her neck. She had marks on her neck. She told police he stopped when a woman in the home called him back into the living room.