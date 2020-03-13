Lincoln 15-year-old assaulted Target employee scolding him for riding motorized scooter in store, police say

A Lincoln 15-year-old beat up a Target employee and broke his glasses after the employee told him not to play around on the store's motorized scooters, a police department spokeswoman said Friday.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the employee saw the 15-year-old and a friend riding the scooters in the store at South 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road unnecessarily, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The 52-year-old employee told the teens they needed to get off the scooters, and one responded they didn't need to listen to him, Spilker said.

When they tried to continue driving the scooters, the store employee stood in front of them, she said.

One juvenile tried to run into him and then pushed the employee into store shelving before the employee tried to record the incident, according to police.

The same 15-year-old swatted the phone out of the employee's hand, then hit the employee several times in the head as he reached for the phone, Spilker said.

Another employee needed to pull the teen off the victim to prevent him from assaulting the employee further, she said.

The teens left the store, but arriving officers chased after them when they ran in separate directions.