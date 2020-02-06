LFR says electrical fire Wednesday night caused $20K damage, displaced 3

An electrical fire caused $20,000 damage and displaced three people from a home in University Place on Wednesday night.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were sent to 2828 N. 51st Street, near 51st and Cleveland Avenue, just after 9 p.m. after someone spotted white smoke in the area.
Crist said no one was home at the time, and firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and put it out. But the three who lived there had to be relocated due to smoke and structural damage.
She said the cause was determined to be electrical.