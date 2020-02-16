LFR responds to large grass fire in north Lincoln
LFR responds to large grass fire in north Lincoln

Bush Fire, 2.16

Firefighters look over the charred ground near Portia Street on Sunday.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a large grass fire in north Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which spread to nearly two acres and got up to 10 feet away from two nearby apartment buildings, started at about 3:30 p.m. near the 3400 block of Portia Street. The apartment buildings had melted siding, but no structural damage from the fire, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gregg.

He said the fire took about 25 minutes to get under control, and LFR was assisted by the Air National Guard Fire Department. Two minors confessed to setting the fire, Gregg said.

