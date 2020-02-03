LFR put out separate garage and van fires

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out to two fires this weekend, one involving a garage and the other a van fully engulfed in flames.

Captain Nancy Crist said they were called to the first Saturday night shortly after 6:30 at a home at 427 E St., where a detached garage was burning. Firefighters knocked down the fire within 10 minutes.

She said the fire was caused by a faulty electrical unit and caused $20,000 damage, half to the building and half to the contents.

The second happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 2932 Q St.

Crist said a van parked near the home was fully involved, with flames impinging on the side of the home. Firefighters kept the fire from extending inside. She said no one was in the van when they got there.

Lincoln Police Capt. Jeri Roeder said a witness had seen the van on fire and someone running from it.

She said someone was believed to have been living in the van, and there was an extension cord running from the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

