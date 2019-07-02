Lincoln Electric System is warning customers to beware of a recent scam in which a caller, posing as an LES employee, contacted customers alleging they were delinquent on their electric bill.
The caller urged customers to immediately purchase Green Dot prepaid debit cards and provide card information over the phone for payment.
LES said it does not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do it call customers requesting immediate payment.
LES suggested that if you're contacted by a scammer, call police through the non-emergency telephone number.
To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com, call 402-475-4211 or visit LES’ downtown office, 1040 O St.
Police say there have also been a rise in scams where callers claim to be from the Social Security Administration and demand payments from victims.
The scammers claim the victim's Social Security number has been used to rent a car or to commit a crime and they must pay via gift card to avoid an arrest warrant.
Victims are scammed into providing gift card numbers over the phone out of fear of being arrested. No legitimate law enforcement officer would demand payment over the phone. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and they ask for any form of payment, hang up.