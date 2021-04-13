LeGrone told police: 'Everything that happened in that room was consensual-like'

"I said 'Can I join?' and she said 'Yeah,' or whatever," he told the officer.

LeGrone said if she would've paused or said "Stop" he would've been out of there.

"Everything that happened in that room was consensual-like," he said.

When Lopez pressed him about why his story was completely different than the one he'd told him hours earlier, LeGrone said he'd never been accused of sexual assault before. He was scared. Two Black men and a white woman. It didn't look good, LeGrone said.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from another woman, a 20-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, who said a year earlier, on Aug. 17, 2018, LeGrone snuck into a room where she was having consensual sex with another man and started to have sex with her without her permission.

She said she saw the person she thought she was having sex with across the room, looked back and saw LeGrone. She said she didn't see him even come in the room and was surprised.

The woman said, "I don't know what you thought this was," and LeGrone stopped.

She got dressed, picked up her bag and left the dorm room.