LeGrone told police: 'Everything that happened in that room was consensual-like'
LeGrone told police: 'Everything that happened in that room was consensual-like'

  • Updated
Katerian LeGrone trial

Defense attorney John Berry Jr. goes over testimony offered by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Title IX Coordinator Megan Counley, as Katerian LeGrone watches.

 Lori Pilger

Jurors in Katerian LeGrone's sex assault trial this week saw him, in a police interview room, attempting to explain why he lied when officers came to the door at 2 a.m. asking about a woman accusing him of raping her the night before.

The video started with Sgt. David Lopez asking why LeGrone had called him eight times later that morning.

"What's going on?" he asked.

Lopez and two other officers had shown up at the apartment where LeGrone and Andre Hunt, then both Husker football players, lived at 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2019, asking about a 19-year-old woman's report that she'd been raped by them. She told police Hunt had sex with her, then LeGrone snuck in the room and the men switched places. 

Ex-Huskers Court Hunt LeGrone

Former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone (right) walks out the courtroom with attorneys John Berry and Mallory Hughes after an appearance at Lancaster County Hall of Justice in January 2020.

She initially told police she had said no, but later — and at trial — said she was too scared to do or say anything. 

LeGrone initially denied he'd had sex with her at all. But he agreed to give police swabs to check for his DNA on her.

In the interview that followed, he told Lopez he got scared. 

"I apologize for lying earlier," LeGrone said.

This time, he told Lopez that a girl came over and went into Hunt's room. When he looked in a few minutes later, he said, they were on the bed having sex and she looked over and didn't say anything. 

"I said 'Can I join?' and she said 'Yeah,' or whatever," he told the officer. 

LeGrone said if she would've paused or said "Stop" he would've been out of there.

"Everything that happened in that room was consensual-like," he said. 

When Lopez pressed him about why his story was completely different than the one he'd told him hours earlier, LeGrone said he'd never been accused of sexual assault before. He was scared. Two Black men and a white woman. It didn't look good, LeGrone said.

Katerian LeGrone

Jurors at Katerian LeGrone's trial this week saw videos of police interviews and heard from a woman alleging LeGrone did the same to her a year before the incident at the center of his sexual assault trial. She didn't want the state to press charges in her case. But she is part of a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding Title IX.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from another woman, a 20-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, who said a year earlier, on Aug. 17, 2018, LeGrone snuck into a room where she was having consensual sex with another man and started to have sex with her without her permission. 

She said she saw the person she thought she was having sex with across the room, looked back and saw LeGrone. She said she didn't see him even come in the room and was surprised.

The woman said, "I don't know what you thought this was," and LeGrone stopped.

She got dressed, picked up her bag and left the dorm room.

She said she went over to the dorm again maybe five times to have sex with LeGrone's roommate, and LeGrone never tried anything again. And, while she made a report to police in December 2019, she didn't want him prosecuted for it. 

Asked why she didn't tell anyone until months later, she said: "I think at that time, I hadn't fully processed the gravity of what had happened to me. And I don't think I really understood at that time."

The state is expected to rest its case Wednesday morning.

