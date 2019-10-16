Legal Aid of Nebraska has sued the maker and seller of a portable space heater that was found to have caused a destructive fire in 2018 that displaced the nonprofit from its Terminal Building office.
In a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Nebraska, Legal Aid's attorney alleges Chaina Wholesale Inc., which does business as Deluxe Import, and Amazon.com Inc. should be responsible for more than $783,000 in damages they incurred as a result of the blaze.
Attorney Steven Theesfeld said on Sept. 23, 2016, Legal Aid bought a DLux Infrared Quartz Space Heater sold by Chaina, a Chinese company, through Amazon's website.
Despite the website saying that the space heater had "overheat protection" and a plastic housing that stayed room temperature to the touch, lab testing found that it did not have either, he said.
On Feb. 19, 2018, a fire started in their eighth-floor office.
No one was inside the building when fire crews arrived to check on a fire alarm that morning at 5:45. Crews could see flames coming out an office window and ultimately upgraded the response to a third alarm.
The fire caused an estimated $5 million damage to the building and the contents.
And a city fire investigator later determined it was the defective portable heater plugged into the wall, but not turned on, that had ignited and caused the fire.
The group that provides legal assistance to low-income people wasn't able to return to the Terminal Building for a year.
Executive director Milo Mumgaard said the goal of the suit, filed on their behalf as well as Traveler's Insurance, is to, at a minimum, try to establish that there was liability.
He said they sued Amazon because they had relied upon their representation that the product was safe.
"And unfortunately it wasn't," Mumgaard said.
On one hand, it's a way of trying to get back the money Legal Aid and its insurer spent rebuilding from the fire, he said.
But, Mumgaard said, it also was about the impact the fire had on their ability to provide services and carry out their mission "all because we had to deal with a fire that had destroyed our operations."
He said they were able to rebuild their operations and have a professional, modern space on the third floor of the Terminal Building now.
"We've actually come out of this very strong," Mumgaard said, inviting people to come take a tour.