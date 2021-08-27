Legal advocacy group says help available for those facing evictions after court ruling

Legal Aid of Nebraska expects to see an increase in eviction filings following Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that effectively ended the Centers for Disease Control's moratorium.

Scott Mertz, managing attorney of Legal Aid’s Housing Justice Project, said the moratorium has kept thousands of Nebraska families impacted by COVID-19 in their homes over nearly the past year.

"Effective immediately, this will have a devastating impact on thousands of Nebraskans struggling to pay rent and at risk of eviction," he said.

But he wants low-income families to know they have options to stay in their homes as the state faces a rise in COVID-19 delta variant cases.

“Even though the moratorium was thrown out, tenants facing eviction can use other legal rights and rental assistance to prevent evictions,” Mertz said in a news release Friday.

Mertz said Legal Aid of Nebraska, which provides free civil legal services statewide, is committed to protecting those who are at risk of eviction. And there's still help, including: