Lee Greenwood, Mrs. Nebraska on ticket for Sunday's pro-police gathering in Eagle

Bill Williams was hoping for better weather, but Sunday’s Back the Blue II ceremony at Eagle Raceway will go on — rain, snow or shine.

Gates will still open at noon and close at 4 p.m., but Williams — known for organizing more than a dozen honor flights for Nebraska veterans — plans to start the program at 2 p.m. and wrap up by 3:15 p.m.

And he booked a full lineup for his second free event designed to demonstrate support of law enforcement and military.

Lee Greenwood will sing the national anthem, and then a rotation of speakers will take the mic. Former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, who also served as Omaha mayor and on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, will speak, as well as a Lincoln police officer, and a former combat Marine, who will introduce an Iraqi interpreter now living in Nebraska.

“His message is going to be how lucky the rest of us are to live in America, especially when you hear people say how terrible the country is.”

Mrs. Nebraska, Jaime Seeman, will speak about being married to a Lincoln police sergeant. “And about the fear factor when he walks out the door to begin his shift,” Williams said.