Lee Greenwood, Mrs. Nebraska on ticket for Sunday's pro-police gathering in Eagle

Bill Williams was hoping for better weather, but Sunday’s Back the Blue II ceremony at Eagle Raceway will go on — rain, snow or shine.
Gates will still open at noon and close at 4 p.m., but Williams — known for organizing more than a dozen honor flights for Nebraska veterans — plans to start the program at 2 p.m. and wrap up by 3:15 p.m.
And he booked a full lineup for his second free event designed to demonstrate support of law enforcement and military.
'To heck with it' — Pro-police rally organizer moves event from Lancaster County over virus restrictions
Lee Greenwood will sing the national anthem, and then a rotation of speakers will take the mic. Former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, who also served as Omaha mayor and on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, will speak, as well as a Lincoln police officer, and a former combat Marine, who will introduce an Iraqi interpreter now living in Nebraska.
“His message is going to be how lucky the rest of us are to live in America, especially when you hear people say how terrible the country is.”
Mrs. Nebraska, Jaime Seeman, will speak about being married to a Lincoln police sergeant. “And about the fear factor when he walks out the door to begin his shift,” Williams said.
Midway through the event, Greenwood will perform his famous “God Bless the U.S.A.” And weather-permitting, the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club will land in the raceway’s infield carrying the law enforcement flag.
Police, military and classic and antique vehicles will be on display, and the track’s food concessions will be open.
Williams and his wife, Evonne, organized the first Back the Blue event in Omaha in July, in response to anti-police sentiment. It wasn’t fair, he said at the time, that critics were painting all law enforcement in a bad light because of the actions of a few.
And he doesn’t intend for Sunday’s event to be political, he said. He didn’t invite officeholders or office-seekers.
But he acknowledged the potential of protesters showing up, as they did during his Omaha event. He expects at least five Cass County deputies to be at the raceway on duty, and hopes hundreds of off-duty police are in the stands.
“So it probably wouldn’t bode well for them to cause too much trouble,” he said.
Back the Blue II
* Noon to 4 Sunday, Eagle Raceway
* Program: 2-3:15
* Free admission
* Food vendors available
* Masks encouraged, not required
* Event will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska stations, and on its Facebook page
* For details, go to: patrioticproductions.org/patrioticevents
