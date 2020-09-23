 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LCC inmate taken to hospital after assault
View Comments
topical

LCC inmate taken to hospital after assault

{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was transported to a hospital Wednesday after suffering serious injuries from an assault by another inmate. The incident occurred in the facility’s wood shop.

The victim was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large, metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver. According to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services, he sustained head injuries, puncture wounds and possible broken bones.

Staff members responded and restrained the alleged assailant.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the assault. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News