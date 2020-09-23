LCC inmate taken to hospital after assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was transported to a hospital Wednesday after suffering serious injuries from an assault by another inmate. The incident occurred in the facility’s wood shop.

The victim was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large, metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver. According to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services, he sustained head injuries, puncture wounds and possible broken bones.

Staff members responded and restrained the alleged assailant.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the assault. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

