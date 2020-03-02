Lawsuit: UNL acted with 'deliberate indifference' in investigating reported sexual assault

Over the last year, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have pointed to what they say are systemic failings in how the university investigates and addresses instances of sexual misconduct on its campus.

Last summer, the coalition of current and former students calling itself Dear UNL demanded the university reform what they say is a flawed Title IX process that places blame on victims and is too deferential to alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment.

A lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman last week in Lancaster County District Court echoed the concerns of Dear UNL members, charging the university acted with "deliberate indifference" after she reported being drugged, raped and later stalked by another student in the fall semester of 2018.

The complaint was filed on behalf of an individual and not Dear UNL as a group, attorney Abby Osborn said, but in listing the plaintiff as "Jane Doe, and all other similarly situated," recognizes "there could be a class of individuals and the class may be certified at a coming date."

"We are finding that there is a systemic problem within the university as it relates to the rights of victims," Osborn said in a statement. "They need to be protected and the university's practice of ignoring the policies and procedures to protect victims needs to end."