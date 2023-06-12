A Lancaster County District Court judge set a July 19 hearing date for arguments to block the enforcement of new restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors.

Judge Lori Maret continued the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, against the state of Nebraska at a Zoom hearing on Monday morning.

The ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit on behalf of Planned Parenthood in late May seeking a temporary injunction to block LB574 from being enforced.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood later sought a motion for summary judgment. Attorneys representing the state have also filed a motion to dismiss both the request for a temporary injunction and summary judgment.

The lawsuit was filed a week after Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574 into law in May.

Introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, LB574 prohibits transgender youths from obtaining gender-affirming surgeries in Nebraska and requires the state’s chief medical officer to set rules and regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapies before Oct. 1.

During the final round of debate on LB574, the Legislature attached an amendment banning abortion 12 weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle, or about 10 weeks post-fertilization, which went into effect immediately upon passage.

The combination of both bills violated Article III, Section 14 of the Nebraska State Constitution, the ACLU of Nebraska argued in its lawsuit, which states “No bill shall contain more than one subject.”

The single-subject rule has been in Nebraska’s constitution for nearly 150 years as a way to promote transparency and accountability for state lawmakers by letting constituents know exactly what the Legislature is considering.

“The amendment logrolled two distinct and unrelated subjects into one combined bill, forcing lawmakers into an all-or-nothing bargain: to either vote for or against both proposals simultaneously,” the lawsuit states.

Supporters of LB574 said both measures address health care and amended similar statutes in state law.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers, in a brief filed with the court last week, said Planned Parenthood and Traxler lack standing to file a claim because they have not alleged any injury and have not stated a claim.

“This is an action brought by an Iowa corporation and a Minnesota resident trying to tell the Nebraska Legislature how to do its job,” Hilgers wrote in support of the state’s motion to dismiss.

Hilgers also pointed to a 1967 Nebraska Supreme Court case that ruled the single-subject rule “is a liberal standard” and said both the gender-affirming care and abortion provisions in the bill are “related to public health and welfare.”

The arguments underlying both sides’ case, which focus on the process by which LB574 was passed rather than the merits of the law, will be heard on July 19 in a Zoom hearing.

