A Lincoln man has settled his lawsuit against the city and a staffing agency for $2.1 million for having his leg crushed in an ATV accident while working at the city landfill in 2016.
According to a Lincoln City Council report, the city's portion of the settlement with Charlie Johnson was $25,000, which, because of indemnification, is to be paid by EMC, the insurer for JJ Westhoff Construction Co.
In a lawsuit filed last year, Johnson said he was working at the Lincoln Solid Waste Landfill at 5101 N. 48th St. for JJ Westhoff, through LaborMAX Staffing, on July 15, 2016, when the ATV he was riding rolled on its side, throwing Johnson and crushing his right leg, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
An employee of the construction company was driving the 2014 Polaris 4x4 all-terrain vehicle at the time.
Johnson's attorney alleged JJ Westhoff and the employee driving the ATV were negligent, in part because the ATV didn't have the recommended cargo net or doors, and employees received no safety training on how to operate it.
Johnson was left with his right leg fractured in many places, plus shoulder and back injuries that resulted in 148 surgeries and the eventual amputation of his right leg below the knee.
He had sought $2.5 million for medical expenses, plus lost wages and money for his physical pain and suffering.