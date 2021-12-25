Lawsuit filed seeking $400K+ over bacon ruined at Lincoln warehouse

Bacon aficionados, be warned: This may be a hard story to read.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court involves nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of bacon destroyed in a warehouse incident last year.

Omaha food manufacturer Westin Inc. and its insurer, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, have sued warehousing company Universal Pure, saying that on Aug. 6, 2020, the bacon Westin had paid it to store was damaged when water accumulated and froze in a wall cavity, which led the wall to bow, pushing on pallet racking and causing a collapse.

Steven Theesfeld, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said as a result, Westin was left with a loss in excess of $246,000 and incurred a $10,000 deductible. And Nationwide had to pay more than $167,000 to Westin.

Both now are alleging that UPC Holdco, the Delaware company that does business as Universal Pure LLC, had negligently maintained the storage room with inadequate temperature control and ventilation that caused the collapse, breaching their agreement with Westin.

Together, the businesses lost $423,384 as a result, Theesfeld said.

They're alleging UPC Holdco is liable for the loss of the bacon. UPC Holdco hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.