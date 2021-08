Lawsuit alleges Lincoln doctor left cotton ball soaked in anesthetic in during brain surgery

A Bellwood man has sued a Lincoln brain surgeon, alleging that during surgery last year the doctor failed to remove a cotton ball soaked in anesthetic that pushed into the man's brain, causing an injury.

David Nicolas and his wife, Marilyn Nicolas, filed the lawsuit last week in Lancaster County District Court.

In it, their attorney, Patrick Cullan, said while Dr. Benjamin Gelber performed a left thalamic deep brain stimulator implantation Nov. 12, 2020, he placed a soaked cotton ball over the brain dura to anesthetize it.

"However, Dr. Gelber did not remove the cotton ball prior to inserting the cannula (surgical tool), pushing the cotton ball into the tract, and into the brain," Cullan wrote.

As a result, he said, Nicolas suffered a hemorrhage on the left side of his brain.

Cullan said it led to brain damage, cognitive deficits and impaired mobility, among other things.

The lawsuit alleges Gelber and Neurological and Spinal Surgery LLC were negligent for failing to properly perform the surgery and to recognize that a cotton ball had been inserted into Nicolas' brain along with the implant.