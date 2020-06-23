Lawnmower blamed for sparking garage fire near Bluestem Lake

A garage fire Monday at a rural home near Bluestem Lake was said to have been caused by a lawnmower, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
It happened on West Leealan Lane off Sprague Road just after noon.
Wagner said the fire appeared to be accidental. A man had finished mowing and put the mower in the garage before the fire started, destroying a 2019 Toyota and the mower.
In all, he said, the fire caused an estimated $110,000 damage to the home and its contents.
