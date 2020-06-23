You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lawnmower blamed for sparking garage fire near Bluestem Lake
View Comments
editor's pick

Lawnmower blamed for sparking garage fire near Bluestem Lake

{{featured_button_text}}

A garage fire Monday at a rural home near Bluestem Lake was said to have been caused by a lawnmower, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

It happened on West Leealan Lane off Sprague Road just after noon.

Wagner said the fire appeared to be accidental. A man had finished mowing and put the mower in the garage before the fire started, destroying a 2019 Toyota and the mower.

In all, he said, the fire caused an estimated $110,000 damage to the home and its contents.

Lincoln man shows up at hospital with stab wound; police called
Lincoln man says he was robbed in broad daylight in alley near Union College
Wilber man sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at work
People show up to Pardons Board to ask consideration for Ed Poindexter
Fire logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News