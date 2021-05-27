Law enforcement in standoff with barricaded person in Lincoln, county sheriff says

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to avoid 8880 block of South 78th Street in Lincoln, where the office's Fugitive Task Force and Tactical Response Unit is engaged in a standoff.

The office tweeted just after 4 p.m. Thursday, urging residents in the area to remain inside as they engaged with a "barricaded wanted person." The standoff still hadn't been resolved as of 6:30 p.m. The area is one block south of Yankee Hill Road.