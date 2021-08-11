Law enforcement agencies deploy K9 units, helicopter to search for suspected Lincoln thief

Three Nebraska law enforcement agencies teamed up on Tuesday to search for a Lincoln man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a residence near Southwest 56th and West A streets.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Tom Brookhouser said deputies partnered with Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol, employing K9 units and the patrol's helicopter to find the man who was seen walking with a catalytic converter and a saw at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brookhouser said the 35-year-old man was confronted in the 5500 block of West A Street before he threw the saw and converter into his Honda Pilot and sped away. He hit a trash can and rolled the SUV into a ditch nearby.

That's when the three agencies set up a perimeter and scanned the area for nearly an hour, Brookhouser said, before they found Daniel Vanwey hiding underneath a tractor in a field near Southwest 45th and West A streets. Vanwey had a pipe with residue on it that pretested positive for methamphetamine, Brookhouser said.

Brookhouser said Vanwey was hiding with a 40-year-old man who fled with him from the Honda when it rolled.