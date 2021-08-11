Law enforcement agencies deploy K9 units, helicopter to search for suspected Lincoln thief

Three Nebraska law enforcement agencies teamed up on Tuesday to search for a Lincoln man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a residence near Southwest 56th and West A streets.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Tom Brookhouser said deputies partnered with Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol, employing K9 units and the patrol's helicopter to find the man who was seen walking with a catalytic converter and a saw at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Brookhouser said the 35-year-old man was confronted in the 5500 block of West A Street before he threw the saw and converter into his Honda Pilot and sped away. He hit a trash can and rolled the SUV into a ditch nearby.
That's when the three agencies set up a perimeter and scanned the area for nearly an hour, Brookhouser said, before they found Daniel Vanwey hiding underneath a tractor in a field near Southwest 45th and West A streets. Vanwey had a pipe with residue on it that pretested positive for methamphetamine, Brookhouser said.
Brookhouser said Vanwey was hiding with a 40-year-old man who fled with him from the Honda when it rolled.
Vanwey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was also cited for misdemeanor theft.
The 40-year-old man was cited on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors. Both men were taken to a local hospital before they were transported to the Lancaster County Jail.
Brookhouser said a search of the Honda turned up tools, but no catalytic converter.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Lee Vincent Delehanty
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LEE is a 56 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Green eyes.
Alexavier Torres
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|70
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ALEXAVIER is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'10" tall and weighed 70 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dakota Lee Ramsey
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DAKOTA is a 26 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan William Thomas Mann
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Preston Torres-islas
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
PRESTON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Natavia Watson
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATAVIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacqueline Lourdes Caballero
|Date Missing:
|08-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACQUELINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Savanna May Camerlinck
Damaryion Makhi Wallace
Richard Alan Reichle
|Date Missing:
|08-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|68
|Current Age:
|68
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RICHARD is a 68 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Destiny R Briones
|Date Missing:
|08-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Travis Eugene Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|08-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
TRAVIS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Luis Gabriel Gonzalez Jr
Alyah Marie Zuber
Dol Bashir Dol
|Date Missing:
|08-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOL is a 33 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kylea M Beall
|Date Missing:
|08-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KYLEA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mia Alessandra Rivera-garcia
Carmelo Deanthony Holford
Angeles B Delaguardia
|Date Missing:
|08-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shahd Dora Hashim
|Date Missing:
|08-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SHAHD is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mataya Jaid Schenbeck
Jamarion L Carter
|Date Missing:
|08-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Lynn Medina
|Date Missing:
|08-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Julian A Castillo
Gloria Vasquez-diaz
|Date Missing:
|08-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
GLORIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Solis Tavarez
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ASHLEY is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amariontae D Flood
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMARIONTAE is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alwet Mabior Deng Akec Makui
Joseph A Jane
Ryan Joseph Motl
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYAN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Adriana Le Vuong
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIANA is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Alfonso Rafael Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFONSO is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
ALFONSO has a cross with his mother's name tattooed on his left arm.
Valentina E Carrizales
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln CO SO North Platte
VALENTINA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Melinda Palon
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MELINDA is a 28 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Unknown eyes.
Gatwech Gach Root
Blake Stephen Masters
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BLAKE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Ezra J Sinkiawic
Zadik Motino
Kimimila Angel Dodson
Ciara Nicole Schaben
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CIARA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Chaidez
|Date Missing:
|07-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Austin Lee Wecker
Yecenia Daniella Greggs
Cathya Bello-marin
|Date Missing:
|07-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CATHYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dungdit P Choul
Grace L Crum
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
GRACE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Desiray E Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaquez M Jenkins-jones
Javier Gergorio Manuel
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAVIER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron Ivan Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AARON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elija A Rivera
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeffrey D Dercole
Angelica Franco
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Daiionna M Thornton
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DAIIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria K Chaplain
Brandy Dirgo
Rodolfo J Bustamante Gilmore
Anthony Uribe
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Quan A White
Delvin J Amaya
Derek Randall Loos
Juliana Yesenia Cardona Hodge
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessie Lekengrick Magee
William Saunders
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mason Benson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zavion Johnson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAVION is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Jadelyn Lorraine Nelson
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alencia Victoria Perez
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Judy L Ike
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael Chase
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Chloe Josephine Seichrist
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Kaydence Parrott
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
KAYDENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Mohamed Bishar Ismamil
Aiyana Prime
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Benjamin Karl Garrett
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrell Michael Givens
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keyera R Hayden
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dabiel Salado-lorenzo
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese P Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shawn Michael Wasser
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Korvante L Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Roy Powell
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Francisco Becerra-garcia
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
FRANCISCO is a 30 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tylan Hawkins
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Daniel Willis
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alfred B Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heavenly Tyler
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
