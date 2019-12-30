Laundry room fire displaces Lincoln family

A house fire which started in a laundry room displaced a Lincoln family Saturday night.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue quickly contained and doused the blaze in the 3300 block of West Rose Street shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The fire, which was believed to have started in wiring to the washing machine, was contained to the laundry room, according to LFR.

The home and its contents had an estimated $125,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported, but two adults, two children and a dog were given shelter elsewhere.

