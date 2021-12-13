 Skip to main content
Latest attempted break-in at Lincoln ATM fails, causes $25,000 in damage, police say
Latest attempted break-in at Lincoln ATM fails, causes $25,000 in damage, police say

The latest attempted larceny at a Lincoln ATM failed early Saturday morning, but the incident still cost the University of Nebraska Credit Union more than $25,000, according to police. 

Police responded to the credit union near 52nd and R streets at 7 a.m. Saturday where they found the ATM had been pried open, but the machine's vault hadn't been accessed, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Surveillance footage showed an individual in a white Ford F-350 pickup tried to gain access to the ATM sometime Friday night, Spilker said. Officers found the pickup — reported stolen a few days before — near 50th and R streets.

The attempted theft followed the same pattern of a successful ATM break-in at Midwest Bank in south Lincoln last weekend, when two individuals used a stolen Ford pickup to access the machine.

Sunday's attempt marks at least the fifth time this year suspects have used stolen Fords in attempts to dislodge ATMs in the Lincoln area. 

Spilker said the department couldn't definitively say the incidents are linked, but she acknowledged the similarities. 

