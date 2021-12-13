Latest attempted break-in at Lincoln ATM fails, causes $25,000 in damage, police say

The latest attempted larceny at a Lincoln ATM failed early Saturday morning, but the incident still cost the University of Nebraska Credit Union more than $25,000, according to police.

Police responded to the credit union near 52nd and R streets at 7 a.m. Saturday where they found the ATM had been pried open, but the machine's vault hadn't been accessed, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Surveillance footage showed an individual in a white Ford F-350 pickup tried to gain access to the ATM sometime Friday night, Spilker said. Officers found the pickup — reported stolen a few days before — near 50th and R streets.

The attempted theft followed the same pattern of a successful ATM break-in at Midwest Bank in south Lincoln last weekend, when two individuals used a stolen Ford pickup to access the machine.