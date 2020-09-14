Late Sunday garage fire caused $50K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says

A fire late Sunday night caused an estimated $50,000 damage at a garage near 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 4224 Baldwin Ave. at 11:50 p.m. and found 30-foot-high flames coming from a detached garage.
They had the fire under control by 12:10 a.m.
Crist said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
