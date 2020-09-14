 Skip to main content
Late Sunday garage fire caused $50K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says
Late Sunday garage fire caused $50K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says

A fire late Sunday night caused an estimated $50,000 damage at a garage near 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 4224 Baldwin Ave. at 11:50 p.m. and found 30-foot-high flames coming from a detached garage. 

They had the fire under control by 12:10 a.m. 

Crist said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

