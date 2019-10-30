The last of three men involved in a robbery and brutal beating of a 60-year-old man in December at the Holmes Lake dog park has been sentenced to prison.
Levi Peterson, 26, pleaded no contest to accessory to a robbery, terroristic threats and third-degree assault.
On Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced him to five years in prison, plus three years of post release supervision.
Early Dec. 30, police found the victim, a 60-year-old Lincoln man, slumped over in the driver's seat of his car with severe bruising to his face, his right eye swollen shut, a bloody nose and cuts to his forehead, knees and elbows.
His cellphone and wallet had been taken; and he was left with a concussion, broken orbital eye socket and a brain bleed and mild exposure due to overnight temperatures in the 20s.
Police said they developed Peterson, Jacob Buchanan, 28, and Austin Clover, 22, all of Lincoln, as suspects after Clover used the man’s stolen credit cards at a Lincoln Walmart with Peterson.
Investigators learned the girlfriend of one of the men arrested, Buchanan, had known the victim and was going to meet him at Rickman's Run dog park the night of Dec. 29. She told police Buchanan found out and went instead with Peterson and Clover.
Buchanan, 28, previously was sentenced to five years for terroristic threats, third-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.
Austin Clover, 23, got six years for terroristic threats, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by shoplifting.
Both pleaded no contest.
At Wednesday's sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Janice Lipovsky said the co-defendants all say the others did it. No one wanted to take primary responsibility, she said. Meanwhile, the victim still suffers headaches, short-term memory loss and anxiety.
In a victim-impact statement, he said his life has been changed forever.
Defense attorney Jon Braaten asked the judge to consider that Peterson is serving a 20-month sentence on a marijuana charge as a result of the new case because his parole was revoked.
