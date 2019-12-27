Las Vegas man who forced emergency plane landing in Nebraska sentenced

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Friday after his outburst on a private plane forced an emergency landing in North Platte in September 2018, according to court records.

Maurice Paola became agitated on the 12-passenger plane about 45 minutes after it left Las Vegas bound for New York and demanded to speak to the pilot, an FBI agent said in court documents.

Paola argued with the flight attendant, wanted the pilot to land the plane, paced back and forth, pounded on the walls of the plane, shouted and cursed at attendants and other passengers, according to the FBI.

Flight crew members barricaded themselves in the cockpit.

Meanwhile, a flight attendant armed herself with an oxygen bottle and armed another passenger with a wine bottle to keep Paola from breaching the cockpit, the special agent wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other passengers blocked him from trying to get into the cockpit, and Paola remained enraged until the plane landed at North Platte Regional Airport, the plea agreement said.

Local law enforcement arrested Paola there.

The plane had picked up Paola as part of a flight-sharing service called JetSmarter.