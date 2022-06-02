Large police presence reported near downtown Lincoln

Law enforcement officers with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service gathered outside a Lincoln home Thursday afternoon near 13th and D streets in what the police department called a "tactical situation."
The significant police presence, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.
The 15-year-old shot into a car outside the stadium, causing a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of the 17-year-old victim's face, police said in court records. The feud stemmed from a stolen vape cartridge.
Prosecutors formally charged a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman with manslaughter and first-degree assault on Monday, four days after they allegedly confronted and killed a 57-year-old in a property dispute, police said in court records.
