Large police presence reported near downtown Lincoln

13th and D streets

The significant police presence near 13th and D streets, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours Thursday. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Law enforcement officers with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service gathered outside a Lincoln home Thursday afternoon near 13th and D streets in what the police department called a "tactical situation."

The significant police presence, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

