Landlord couple accused of felony theft for dumping tenant's belongings

A landlord couple spent the night in jail Thursday for allegedly throwing a tenant's belongings in a dumpster and changing the locks while she was out of town for a funeral despite the fact she was current on rent.

Prosecutors charged David Buettgenback, 66, and Shauna Buettgenback, 61, on Friday with felony theft.

In court records, Lincoln police say on July 7 a 27-year-old woman reported that she had been locked out of her rental house and her belongings were missing.

A week and a half earlier, on June 26, she said she'd gotten a text from her landlord saying they wanted to come into the house the next day. The tenant asked to delay it but they said no. She wasn't there the next day, when they entered, then went out of town for a funeral.

On July 4, when her girlfriend went to the house to pick up some things, she found the locks had been changed and there was a dumpster in the driveway with all of her belongings inside.

Police said they reached out to the landlords, David and Shauna Buettgenback, who said they had found the house dirty and cluttered with broken windows covered with boards. They allegedly put everything in a roll-off, despite the tenant having paid the rent through the end of June.

The couple allegedly said they'd given their tenant an opportunity to get her belongings.

Police said on July 6 they went to the house and found the contents of the dumpster soaked and sitting in a couple inches of water from an overnight rainstorm. The tenant estimated she had about $7,500 in missing or damaged items.

