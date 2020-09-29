Lancaster Sheriff's deputies arrest hit-and-run fugitive, find loaded handgun

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old fugitive they’ve been searching for since he rammed several cars last week, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, deputies — with help from the Nebraska State Patrol Airwing — spotted Duop Wiyual Duop and followed him to 23rd and Dodge streets. They chased him on foot and watched him throw a handgun, Wagner said. After they arrested Duop, they found a loaded 9mm Glock.

Last week, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest him on several felony warrants, but he is accused of ramming two unmarked patrol cars and a civilian’s car near 48th and Vine streets to get away.

He was jailed Monday on his original felony warrants, carrying a concealed weapon and charges from last week’s hit-and-runs, Wagner said.

